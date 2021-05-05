Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, a group of devotees in Gujarat defied social distancing and Covid protocols to offers prayers.

Gujarat: Despite COVID restrictions, women in large numbers gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple, yesterday



Action taken against 23 people including the Sarpanch of the village, says KT Kamaria, DySP, Ahmedabad Rural pic.twitter.com/5h6jiQN1Yx — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

As per reports, women gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple. Reportedly, the devotees carried out the procession believing that they would be rid of any harm, including Covid, by pouring sacred water from Kalash on their community God Baliyadev.

Considering how the healthcare system is literally crumbling under the surge in cases, netizens were left distressed after these images surfaced online:

What the fuck is this !!



Look at the Gujarat model https://t.co/pylNh3PXdg — An Alter Ego (@BeingAravinth) May 5, 2021

So people aren't even following rules....and then when something happens blame the world https://t.co/HMf8BxN9dO — Rad¹¹⁸ | Happiness in the long run (@Healer_tete) May 5, 2021

This is just so so wrong.

Hope the DC and local leaders are pulled up for this. https://t.co/j5q0Z24FNe — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) May 5, 2021

Le Corona after seeing this ~ pic.twitter.com/N2UHhcja9f — حمزہ (@koolcan96) May 5, 2021

Last year, Indian media vultures left no stone unturned to demonise the Tabligh jamaat, perpetrate anti-Muslim bigotry even as the Health min. denied any 'health emergency'. Calls were made to ban the TJ, arrests were made, widespread, fake news Muslims were asked to apologise. https://t.co/d5285zcM9Y — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) May 5, 2021

But for that you have to first accept that we have a problem. We are still keen on whitewashing information to protect our image. Busy holding communication workshops for image building. — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) May 5, 2021

These will never learn. If not Covid, then religion will give them one way ticket to hell. Now @vijayrupanibjp will justify how continuing rituals is important for safeguarding religion.#COVIDIOTS #Gujarat — Ajay KAPPS (@ajkapps) May 5, 2021

If only these #COVIDIOTS could be arrested and charged for endangering the life of others during a pandemic 😷 - Who allowed this religious gathering to happen in #Sanand ??



What kind of #Lockdown is in place in Gujarat if mass gathering is happening??? #COVIDEmergencyIndia https://t.co/BpT9Ayq4Xs — Ruchi Angrish (She/Her) (@RuchiAngrish) May 5, 2021

Hundreds of devotees take part in a religious festival in Sanand Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



Meanwhile Gujarat government has already imposed a Mini Lockdown till May 12.



PS: Ham nahi sudregai #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/XMFpsjqqOm — Asim Khan (@AsimKhanTweets) May 5, 2021

The police have taken action against 23 people, including the Sarpanch of the village.