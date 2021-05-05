Even as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, a group of devotees in Gujarat defied social distancing and Covid protocols to offers prayers.
Gujarat: Despite COVID restrictions, women in large numbers gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple, yesterday— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021
As per reports, women gathered at Navapura village in Sanand, Ahmedabad district to offer prayers at the Baliyadev temple. Reportedly, the devotees carried out the procession believing that they would be rid of any harm, including Covid, by pouring sacred water from Kalash on their community God Baliyadev.
Considering how the healthcare system is literally crumbling under the surge in cases, netizens were left distressed after these images surfaced online:
Last year, Indian media vultures left no stone unturned to demonise the Tabligh jamaat, perpetrate anti-Muslim bigotry even as the Health min. denied any 'health emergency'. Calls were made to ban the TJ, arrests were made, widespread, fake news Muslims were asked to apologise. https://t.co/d5285zcM9Y— Sidrah (@SidrahDP) May 5, 2021
Meanwhile Gujarat government has already imposed a Mini Lockdown till May 12.
The police have taken action against 23 people, including the Sarpanch of the village.