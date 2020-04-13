Due to the coronavirus outbreak, while humans are isolating, nature and wildlife is thriving. Even our rivers are become cleaner.

According to reports, scientists have claimed that the water quality of river Ganga has improved significantly and is even fit for drinking.

After ages, water in the Ganga river has been declared fit for drinking! https://t.co/1ONb6TW0Se — News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 13, 2020

During an interview, a professor from IIT-BHU said:

One tenth of the pollutants in the Ganga come from industries, nearby hotels and other sources. With all of these shut, the quality of water has improved by forty to fifty percent.

Apparently, over the past few weeks, the water level has also gone up due to heavy rainfall.

This is something that hasn't happened in years so, naturally many people couldn't believe what they were seeing. And, here's what they had to say:

Humans are a bigger problem for the planet than any virus. I've never seen Ganga this clean in Haridwar even 10-12 km upstream of Rishikeshhttps://t.co/OmPygEQedS — Jaidev Jamwal (@JaidevJamwal) April 12, 2020

Can this be true? If so it’s wonderful news. https://t.co/A8wJDWfTsn — Assa Doron (@AssaDoron) April 13, 2020

Ganga water becomes fit for drinking ! https://t.co/O9u2fW0Mcz — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) April 12, 2020

Her sparkling emerald green water has healed souls since time immemorial. Let's keep our most revered river clean. She is, and will always be the lifeline of this amazing, incredible land called India 🙏@cleanganganmcg#GANGA #WorldFightsCorona https://t.co/EsxIG2pSma — Pikee Sharma (@pikee_sharma) April 13, 2020

clean air and clean water : https://t.co/xiiW0mYMKh



interesting to see the effects of the lockdowns on pollution — Chris Yip (@cyclocrossguy) April 12, 2020

Next time..when we complain about govt's effectiveness in keeping these places clean..



Remember our absence for 2-3 weeks can make them clean again..how filthy & disrespectful we are to our nature..https://t.co/89AwzJne8b#Ganges #Ganga — Isha SG (@IshaSG) April 13, 2020

Ganga rivers water is now a real gangajal. water quality has seen a remarkable improvement. It’s fit for drinking now. IIT-BHU Professor#gangajal pic.twitter.com/KUjzzot71m — Kishan Dabhi (@advkishandabhi) April 13, 2020

Another proof amongst others that we humans are better off locked up inside our homes...so that nature can flourish! #pollutionfree#ganga https://t.co/Jf8hZtlgEj — Maggie (@meghu) April 12, 2020

Amid the lockdown, the ghats in Haridwar have also become cleaner and marine life can also be seen in the waters.

The lockdown has definitely had a positive impact on the environment.