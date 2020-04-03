The lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 might have forced us to stay at home, but is giving nature a chance to rejuvenate after decades. Cities are witnessing clean air and lesser traffic.

The effect of clean air was also visible in Jalandhar. Here, residents could see snow-clad Himalayan ranges.

After a curfew of 11 days, people in Jalandhar woke up to this enchanting view.

When people of #Jalandhar saw #Dhauladhar range first time ever. Dhualdhar’s mountain ranges lies at a distance of 213 kms from Jalandhar. This is how pollution made us blind !! PC Net. pic.twitter.com/Q0qNmaybJw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 3, 2020

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth 🌍.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

It is being believed that the mountain ranges visible in the pictures could be the Dhauladhar range, which lies at a distance of 213 km from Jalandhar.

Residents tried to capture this once in a lifetime view from the roofs of their homes.

Snow-capped mountains could also be seen from nearby areas like Pathankot and Hoshiarpur.

