A nationwide lockdown has rendered thousands of people jobless and homeless. Most of these people are labourers and they are stuck in the metropolitan cities in the absence of transport.

Several organisations are coming forward to feed these labourers and their families in these times of need. As per a report by TOI, a mosque in Mumbai's Sakinaka area is offering food to around 800 labourers who have lost their source of livelihood.

Apart from offering cooked meals, the mosque is also providing free ration - rice and pulses, to needy people in the nearby localities.

Talking to TOI, Maulana Atif Sanabali of the Jama Masjid Ahle Hadis, said:

Like COVID-19, hunger is also a serious disorder and affects everyone irrespective of religion. Our motto is 'koi bhukha na soye'.

He also informed the media that the food is cooked in a hygienic manner and all rules of social distancing are being followed when it is served.

These efforts to feed those in need, will go a long way in our fight against the pandemic.