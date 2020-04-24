Recently, people have been sharing beautiful pictures of Hazratbal Shrine, which looks surreal against Pir Panjal mountain range.

Covered with snow, the mountain range makes for jaw-dropping backdrop one can never get enough of.

Pir Panjal range of mountains is visible from srinagar city on April 23, 2020 in Srinagar.@waseem_andrabi pic.twitter.com/es28Ie83jT — Waseem Andrabi (@waseem_andrabi) April 23, 2020

Pir Panjal is known to be the largest range of the 'lesser Himalayas' which dissociates itself near the bank of river Sutlej and goes on to act as a divide between rivers Ravi-Beas and Chenab on either side.

The overwhelming image of the range, as seen from Srinagar is beautiful and is being circulated widely.

Our earth is healing... Once just take your eyes on the positive side of this covid19 let the earth heal... Let's promise to always takecare of nature...!!!#pirpanjalrange pic.twitter.com/TEOUQKP95j — Priyanka Katara💫 (@pinks_610) April 24, 2020

📸 : @waseem_andrabi pic.twitter.com/PFujcLwxLl — Kaushik Kanthecha | Journo (@Kaushikdd) April 23, 2020

Rare view of hazratbal shrine & Hari parbat fort with pir panjal in backdrop pic.twitter.com/PFzDjuagjm — Tufail Shah (@Tufailshahh) April 4, 2020

The best photograph of #Srinagar I've seen in a long time. Shot by the all-in-one #MattBrandon.

With Char Chinar island in the lake, Hazrat Bal shrine, Hari Parbat & fort & the mighty snow clad Deva Panchal (Pir Panjal) mountains in the background.#Kashmir #Jannat #Stunning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dd0WJk6Ybh — Shatakshi (@shatakshi_1) April 12, 2018

Mughal fort Hari Parbat sandwiched between the Hazartbal shrine and the Pir Panjal mountain range earlier today in Srinagar.



Photo: @waseem_andrabi / Hindustan Times. pic.twitter.com/woSSgz5JXe — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) April 23, 2020

Heaven on earth, indeed.