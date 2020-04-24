Recently, people have been sharing beautiful pictures of Hazratbal Shrine, which looks surreal against Pir Panjal mountain range.

Covered with snow, the mountain range makes for jaw-dropping backdrop one can never get enough of.

Pir Panjal is known to be the largest range of the 'lesser Himalayas' which dissociates itself near the bank of river Sutlej and goes on to act as a divide between rivers Ravi-Beas and Chenab on either side.

The overwhelming image of the range, as seen from Srinagar is beautiful and is being circulated widely.

Heaven on earth, indeed.