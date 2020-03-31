The transgender community that's often shunned by our society is standing in solidarity with the daily-wage workers and fighting the humanitarian crises by feeding hundreds of migrant labourers in Bareilly and Prayagraj. 

In Bareilly, a team of 50 transgenders is serving fruits, biscuits and water to the migrant labourers who have managed to return home after the lockdown. Prema, a trans who's feeding these people understands that daily wage workers are dependent on their daily earnings for food. 

Prema along with her friends is planning to start a community kitchen to provide the migrant labourers with cooked food but is currently waiting for the necessary local permission from the local administratives. 

While the trans community in Bareilly manages to feed at least 100 people in a day, 30 transgenders have stationed themselves near temples to serve food and water bottles to migrants and the homeless in Prayagraj. 

Ishwari, a transgender from Prayagraj, along with her group said that they were also educating people about the pandemic. They ensure that they follow all hygiene protocols. 

Rajesh Kumar is a migrant labourer who works in a biscuit factory. Recently he traveled on foot from Meerut to Varanasi and made a pit stop at Prayagraj where he was provided with food by this trans group. Expressing his gratitude he added:  

We always ridicule these people but today, they have been my saviour. After going without food for almost 70 hours, they gave me food and water. 
While the entire nation is social-distancing themselves, these transgender communities standing at the forefront of the humanitarian crises and fighting the battle against hunger is an inspiration to us all.

