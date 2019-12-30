As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to rage on all across the country, PM Narendra Modi has started a Twitter campaign to support his government's decision.
Earlier today the PM tweeted about the CAA and said that it is meant to give 'citizenship to persecuted refugees' and was 'not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. '
#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.— narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019
Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA..
He used the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA and asked people to use it to show their support for the act.
After his annoucement though, #IndiaAgainstCAA started trending on Twitter
Sir But what about the chronology mentioned by our honourable HM in month of april. And mentioning 9 times by different ministers at different ocassions.— Pushpak Patil (@ppushpak248) December 30, 2019
“Hum Hongay Kamyab Aik Din”— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 30, 2019
Nearly 3 Lakhs people showed up in Jaipur in CAA protests— Altaf Ansari (@iAltafAnsari) December 30, 2019
liberal might be an abuse for you, not for me. look for a better word folks!— Fahad khan (@fahaddbg290) December 30, 2019
Protests against the CAA and the NRC are going on in various parts of the country, as we speak.