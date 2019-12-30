As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to rage on all across the country, PM Narendra Modi has started a Twitter campaign to support his government's decision.

Earlier today the PM tweeted about the CAA and said that it is meant to give 'citizenship to persecuted refugees' and was 'not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. '

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.



Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

He used the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA and asked people to use it to show their support for the act.

After his annoucement though, #IndiaAgainstCAA started trending on Twitter

Sir But what about the chronology mentioned by our honourable HM in month of april. And mentioning 9 times by different ministers at different ocassions. — Pushpak Patil (@ppushpak248) December 30, 2019

U may not always have a comfortable life n u all will not always be able to solve al of d world's problems at 1ce but don't ever underestimate d importance u can have,because history has shown us that courage can b contagious n hope can take on a life of its own #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/2A8jUQKUmO — Ginny (@rumilife0612) December 30, 2019

“Hum Hongay Kamyab Aik Din”

Students of @Columbia @ColumbiaSIPA protest against #NRC_CAA and in solidarity with Jamia/AMU on a freezing evening in New York. #IndiaAgainstCAA 2/6 pic.twitter.com/MYalCzag8S — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 30, 2019

Nearly 3 Lakhs people showed up in Jaipur in CAA protests

And it was a peaceful protests.#IndiaDoesNotSupportCAA #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/SPkv05TIWc — Altaf Ansari (@iAltafAnsari) December 30, 2019

liberal might be an abuse for you, not for me. look for a better word folks!

#IndiaAgainstCAA #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/8r2WT6snNG — Fahad khan (@fahaddbg290) December 30, 2019

Protests against the CAA and the NRC are going on in various parts of the country, as we speak.