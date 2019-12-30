As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to rage on all across the country, PM Narendra Modi has started a Twitter campaign to support his government's decision. 

Source: MoneyControl

Earlier today the PM tweeted about the CAA and said that it is meant to give 'citizenship to persecuted refugees' and was 'not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. '

He used the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA and asked people to use it to show their support for the act. 

Source: The News Minute

After his annoucement though, #IndiaAgainstCAA started trending on Twitter

Protests against the CAA and the NRC are going on in various parts of the country, as we speak. 