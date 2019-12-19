India woke up to face another challenging day as more protests were lined up against the imposition of NRC & CAB in the country.

Due to the scale of the ongoing protests against CAA, the government is directing all nodal officers, of telecom service providers, to stall all forms of communication.





This comes as another blockade to silence any form of protest, which may take place in the capital city.

Here's the DC order to the telecom operators for internet/telephony shutdown... pic.twitter.com/3WYbGOvPJr — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 19, 2019

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel (in a tweet that has now been deleted) told users that internet and SMS services have been snapped in some parts of Delhi, including ITO where many newspapers have their offices.

The prohibitory order was sent to the providers after the police expected protesters to march on the streets and heavily demonstrate against the newly placed acts.

Historian Ram Chandra Guha was heckled and detained during a protest in Bangalore and former JNU student Umar Khalid was also taken into custody.

And this is how we treat with country's most renowned historian

Shame!

Section 144 and ban on internet is the new normal in the "New India" #CAA_NRC #CAAProtest https://t.co/I2kYtmwdw5 — sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) December 19, 2019

The crackdown on anti-CAA protesters also saw the Delhi-Gurgaon border being blocked on Thursday morning.

Police officials were seen barricading the entire area in a move to stop protesters from entering the National Capital. This has led to a huge traffic jam.

Taking on petitions filed against the new law, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Central government but refused to put a stay on the new law for now.

It will be heard again on January 22, 2020.