Due to the scale of the ongoing protests against CAA, the government is directing all nodal officers, of telecom service providers, to stall all forms of communication.
Here's the DC order to the telecom operators for internet/telephony shutdown... pic.twitter.com/3WYbGOvPJr— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 19, 2019
Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel (in a tweet that has now been deleted) told users that internet and SMS services have been snapped in some parts of Delhi, including ITO where many newspapers have their offices.
The prohibitory order was sent to the providers after the police expected protesters to march on the streets and heavily demonstrate against the newly placed acts.
And this is how we treat with country's most renowned historian— sohit mishra (@sohitmishra99) December 19, 2019
Section 144 and ban on internet is the new normal in the "New India" #CAA_NRC #CAAProtest https://t.co/I2kYtmwdw5
The crackdown on anti-CAA protesters also saw the Delhi-Gurgaon border being blocked on Thursday morning.
Taking on petitions filed against the new law, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Central government but refused to put a stay on the new law for now.