India woke up to face another challenging day as more protests were lined up against the imposition of NRC & CAB in the country. 
As many as 17 metro stations have been closed in Delhi hours after Section 144 was imposed in some areas of Delhi, Bangalore and Uttar Pradesh. 

Protests in Delhi
Source: India Today

Due to the scale of the ongoing protests against CAA, the government is directing all nodal officers, of telecom service providers, to stall all forms of communication. 


This comes as another blockade to silence any form of protest, which may take place in the capital city. 

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel (in a tweet that has now been deleted) told users that internet and SMS services have been snapped in some parts of Delhi, including ITO where many newspapers have their offices.

Screenshot of deleted tweet by Bharti Airtel
Source: Times of India

The prohibitory order was sent to the providers after the police expected protesters to march on the streets and heavily demonstrate against the newly placed acts. 

Historian Ram Chandra Guha was heckled and detained during a protest in Bangalore and former JNU student Umar Khalid was also taken into custody. 

The crackdown on anti-CAA protesters also saw the Delhi-Gurgaon border being blocked on Thursday morning. 

Police officials were seen barricading the entire area in a move to stop protesters from entering the National Capital. This has led to a huge traffic jam.  

Traffic jam at Delhi-Gurgaon border
Source: Indian Express

Taking on petitions filed against the new law, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Central government but refused to put a stay on the new law for now. 

It will be heard again on January 22, 2020. 