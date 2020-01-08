It's been more than 20 days and the sit-in organised by Muslim women in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area to express their resentment against the controversial CAA continue unabated.

It's been raining in Delhi NCR since Tuesday night, but these women are still occupying Shaheen Bagh amid rain and chill.

Come what may, these women don't seem to lose their strength.

Social media is flooded with the pictures and videos of women at Shaheen Bagh protesting amid rain and people are saluting their spirits.

Women at #ShaheenBagh continue to protest amid heavy rain as well.



Hats off to their spirit!#CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/r0vnz2F1y6 — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) January 8, 2020

2 AM after Rain. The spirit is still high. These women have the courage of steel.#ShaheenBagh #JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/BWk2gHcgV0 — Shahzeb Ahmad (@badtameez_dil) January 7, 2020

They spent night under this makeshift shed while it rained. #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/ZWr7SMqiZg — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) January 8, 2020

Pray as if it's up to God.

Protest as if it's only upto YOU.#ShaheenBagh

P.S: The night may be long, but the resolve is stronger. pic.twitter.com/3O7OV2DzWW — IRFAN AHMAD (@Irfu39) January 8, 2020

#ShaheenBagh at 11AM, 8th Jan: Wet mattresses, cold floors, shivering bodies but the resolve remains strong. Overnight and morning rains have us huddled near the stage, but we will spread out soon as the revolution continues on Day 25 of the siege. pic.twitter.com/VYQDrZBl38 — IRFAN AHMAD (@Irfu39) January 8, 2020

I salute these women who are protesting at #ShaheenBagh far from media glare in this heavy rain #Chappak 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pMOsCcRd14 — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 8, 2020

2 AM after Rain. The spirit is still high. These women have the courage of steel.#ShaheenBagh #JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/BWk2gHcgV0 — Shahzeb Ahmad (@badtameez_dil) January 7, 2020

Delhi’s winter rain and Shaheen Bagh is the warmest place in the city! Filled with love and the spirit of resistance! #NoNRC #NoCAA #StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/qOqHa8cjvU — Rashee Mehra (@rasheemehra) January 6, 2020

These visuals are a reminder of the undying spirit of the women protesting against unconstitutional and undemocratic methods of the government.