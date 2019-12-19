Several parts of Delhi NCR are witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This has also led to the imposition of section 144 and Internet shut down.

While most of the mobile operators have restricted their Internet and voice and messaging services in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme in the city.

आज मैंने और मनीष जी ने दिल्ली सरकार के फ़्री वाइफ़ाई के ज़रिए video call पर बात की - मैं ITO पर था और मनीष जी DU मेट्रो पर। 11,000 फ़्री वाइफ़ाई हाट्स्पाट्स के साथ पूरी दिल्ली वाइफ़ाई से कवर होगी। दिल्ली को एक मॉडर्न वर्ल्ड क्लास शहर बनाने के लिए ये बहुत बड़ा क़दम है। pic.twitter.com/0VfvkQjHCL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 19, 2019

He made the announcement through a live Facebook video.

According to reports, free WiFi service will be provided to Delhiites over 11,000 hotspots spread across the city. Of these, over 100 hotspots will be inaugurated today, 19th December, and all the hotspots will be operational in the next six months

Speaking to media, Arvind Kejriwal said:

Delhi will become the first city in the world to have free WiFi services.

AAP had promised to provide free WiFi services in Delhi during 2015 Assembly Elections.