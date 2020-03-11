The Coronavirus scare has taken the entire world to panic town. Measures of precautions in workplaces and at home are being taken to steer clear from the danger zone. But amidst the coronavirus panic and reminding people to sanitise their hands, this oil company in Saudi has forgotten the basic essence of humanity.

Recently, images of a foreign worker wearing a large hand sanitiser dispenser across his shoulders and walking down the halls of Saudi based oil company has gone viral.

Coming across as a racist and exploitative act, a worker from Aramco, wearing a mask along with a human-sized box of a hand sanitiser was seen approaching the staff in and around the office premise.

Twitter is condemning this inhumane act while calling out the exploitative nature of the company:

modern day slavery — ZEZIMA (@bittersweet) March 10, 2020

coronavirus has really brought out some disgusting classism and racism :( https://t.co/M6riaZkmFQ — Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) March 10, 2020

man the humiliation in his eyes is just shattering https://t.co/TYqYVLXs9I — خ (@hannxbaI) March 10, 2020

Bringing back the Slavery — Rajdeep Gharbechai (@rajbeep420) March 11, 2020

How inhumane it is — Sayan Ghosh (@Sayan_Bua07) March 11, 2020

I just did a paper on modern day slavery, this is definitely a prime example — Bob (@BobsMentalAbyss) March 10, 2020

Outrageous and that guy in the suit compounded his injustice by actually using the gel, it must be so humiliating for that victim. — pauletteChristineH FREE NAZANINE (@paulett20997141) March 11, 2020

After facing backlash, Aramco has issued a public statement:

The company has immediately stopped this act and has taken steps to prevent it from happening again.