On Wednesday, amid the extended lockdown, aman in Kerala was reportedly forced to carry his ailing father over his shoulders for several kilometers after his autorickshaw was stopped by the police.

The man was driving his father back from Punalur Taluk Hospital after he was discharged. According to him, he managed to produce the hospital documents but the police allegedly refused the autorickshaw to pass.

In a video that has gone viral, you can see this middle-aged man carrying his 65-year-old father with all the strength that he has. And a woman carrying some documents is trying to catch up with them in the video.

#WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

However, according to reports,the police mentioned that there was no patient in the vehicle when they stopped it in the middle of a traffic jam. And when the authorities asked for a declaration, the son went to the hospital which was 200 meters away and carried his father.

According toANI,The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and has filed asuo motocase in connection with the incident.