Some time ago, the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah had levelled an allegation on Aam Aadmi Party, saying that it did not fulfill its promise of installing 1.5 million CCTV cameras in Delhi.

And so, in response, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia showed media, a CCTV footage of Amit Shah campaigning in the city.

This is interesting !!

Amit shah ji asks - where are the CCTV cameras installed by AAP.



Manish Sisodia ji shows the footage of Amit Shah ji's door to door campaign in a press conference that got captured in same cameras installed by kejriwal ji

pic.twitter.com/wV39fEgrye — SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) January 7, 2020

Amit Shah - "I didnt see any CCTV installed by AAP in Delhi"

#BruhMoment pic.twitter.com/CgAT0hUaSN — Deepayan Dey (@deepayandey) January 8, 2020

He further said that Mr. Shah only needs to 'look up', to spot a CCTV camera in Delhi.

Shah went inside a house. Even that had a CCTV over it. To spot CCTV cameras in Delhi, all he needs is to look up.

.@AmitShah failed to spot a single CCTV camera installed by Delhi Govt.



.@AmitShah failed to spot a single CCTV camera installed by Delhi Govt.

Interestingly, @AmitShah was spotted by the CCTV cameras installed by Delhi Govt. pic.twitter.com/pApYkZqj5O — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2020

Stating some more facts, Manish Sisodia noted that the AAP government never mentioned the number of cameras to be installed, and that it wasn't even a part of the election manifesto.

Well, that must have been awkward.