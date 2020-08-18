Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, earlier this morning after he complained of fatigue and body ache.

The minister was discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on 14th August where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He had tested negative for Covid-19, last week.

Since then he had been in home isolation.

‘स्वतंत्रता दिवस’ के अवसर पर अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया।



आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/kfmtRhRIuC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

The minister has apparently been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care.

A statement from the hospital read:

Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last three-four days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital.

