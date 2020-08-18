Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, earlier this morning after he complained of fatigue and body ache.

Source: Livemint

The minister was discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on 14th August where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19. He had tested negative for Covid-19, last week.

Since then he had been in home isolation.

The minister has apparently been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care.

A statement from the hospital read:

Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last three-four days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital.

