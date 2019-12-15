While addressing a recent rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, Amit Shah has said that there might be scope for some "constructive solutions" or changes in CAA. This was after CM Sanga addressed the "problems" that his state had with the bill.

#WATCH HM Amit Shah in J'khand y'day: Abhi CAB aya hai... Kal Meghalaya CM mujhe mile,unka aagreh tha ki kuch parivartan karne padenge. Maine unhe kaha hai ki aaram se beth kar sakaratmak roop se soch kar Meghalaya ki samasya ka samadhan nikalenge. Kisi ko darne ki zaroorat nahi pic.twitter.com/0LAQTFbYQL — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

In the wake of the peaceful protests turning violent against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the North East, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has raised concerns over CAB and how it's causing "problems" in various states.

As a response to the CM's queries, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has invited him over for discussing the issue. Their meeting will happen sometime after Christmas.

While addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, Amit Shah further said that he wants to assure the people of Assam and the other states in the North East that their culture, languages, social identity and political rights are secure and won't be affected by the act.

According to DNA, in the same rally, he mentioned that there was a scope for some changes in the form of "constructive solution" in CAB, which will be discussed with CM Sanga and his cabinet after Christmas. He also mentioned :

They said there is a problem in Meghalaya. I tried to make them understand that there is no issue. Yet, they requested me to change something (in the act). I have asked Sangma ji to come to me when he is free after Christmas and we can think of a constructive a solution for Meghalaya. Nobody has anything to fear.