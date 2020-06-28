Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that there is no community transmission in Delhi and nothing to worry about.

In an interview with ANI, he quoted Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who had earlier said that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by 31st July.

Amit Shah said that the remarks made by Manish Sisodia caused panic and fear among Delhiites and expressed confidence that the stage won't be reached.

Considering the fact that Delhi is registering around 3000 fresh cases daily and total tally is close to 80,000, netizens were quick to react to this statement by the home minister.

Truly said, if you can't change it, accept it and if you can't accept it, ignore it.