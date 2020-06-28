Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that there is no community transmission in Delhi and nothing to worry about.

There is no such situation (community transmission) in Delhi today, there is no need to worry: Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3gaUpx7fvD — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

In an interview with ANI, he quoted Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who had earlier said that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by 31st July.

Amit Shah said that the remarks made by Manish Sisodia caused panic and fear among Delhiites and expressed confidence that the stage won't be reached.

#WATCH After Delhi Deputy CM made a statement that by July 31 we will have 5.5 lakh COVID19 cases in Delhi...there was panic. I am sure now we will not reach that stage and will be in a much better situation because we stressed on preventive measures: HM Amit Shah to ANI pic.twitter.com/CtKDFHHejB — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Considering the fact that Delhi is registering around 3000 fresh cases daily and total tally is close to 80,000, netizens were quick to react to this statement by the home minister.

This man was underground for last 3 months, suddenly he awakes and see no community spread in Delhi with 80k cases. Fact is every second home in Delhi have one Corona case. https://t.co/AoFeXSOAzj — Biswajeet (@singh_biswajeet) June 28, 2020

I don't understand why they keep repeating this nonsense that there is no community transmissions https://t.co/6IfO8JyUf5 — RTE is sectarian (@InternetChandu) June 28, 2020

Indian ministers : there is no community transmission https://t.co/jsxd0Uh5vO — (MSK) (@chiyanselva) June 28, 2020

Please accept it and plan accordingly. This shunning the reality isn't helping anyone. https://t.co/xgwbJOQ1iF — Prateek Garg (@ScepticHermit) June 28, 2020

Denial Vs Dumb. One has to choose, one has to go. https://t.co/hGJcCHcd5Q — 🍒 (@missphalange09) June 28, 2020

Daily ke 3000 cases aa rahe ha lekin community transmission nahi ha. pic.twitter.com/hGkwq0Q6Pq — 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙞नेट 🌼 (@GaneshGaitondde) June 28, 2020

3000+ cases everyday 😂 and no community transmission...Sir hope you are in parallel universe 😏 — Golu ji (@Goluji36988114) June 28, 2020

Does he really understand the meaning of community transmission? — Shouvik (@logisticsXtreme) June 28, 2020

Truly said, if you can't change it, accept it and if you can't accept it, ignore it.