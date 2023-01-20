Football champions Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi were face-to-face once again for an exhibition match between the Saudi All-star XI and Paris Saint-Germain in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Know what made this match super special for desis? Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was the guest at this match.
Apparently, senior Bachchan was invited to inaugurate the game. Ahead of the match, he shook hands with players of the two teams, including football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, and others.
Naturally, the clip has gone viral, drawing varying reactions. Take a look at how people are reacting.
The match ended with Messi’s PSG securing a 5-4 win over the Saudi All-star. But for us desis, the highlight remained Big-B meeting the world champions. This was a crossover no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams. What is your reaction?
