Football champions Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi were face-to-face once again for an exhibition match between the Saudi All-star XI and Paris Saint-Germain in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Know what made this match super special for desis? Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was the guest at this match.

Apparently, senior Bachchan was invited to inaugurate the game. Ahead of the match, he shook hands with players of the two teams, including football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT T 4533 – "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..

Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023

Naturally, the clip has gone viral, drawing varying reactions. Take a look at how people are reacting.

Didn't expect Amitabh Bachchan to be shaking hands with Messi 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dBQQ3tGHtV — Azeem (@AzeemQuraishi13) January 19, 2023

Do you think that when Amitabh Bachchan met Ronaldo and Messi yesterday, he said " Chaliye is khel ko bina kisi deri ke shuru karte hai."? — markivreyi (@vikrummmm) January 20, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan meeting Ronaldo and Messi . What is this multiverse of madness 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n7UDkWgRsf — ` (@FourOverthrows) January 19, 2023

What a dream sight for Indian fans https://t.co/m0BHZVM8m8 — dinesh kuruba (@DineshKuruba) January 20, 2023

Proud moment indeed! I wonder if he invited them over for KBC https://t.co/7nSfVJWXUV — Navin Rai (@NkraiRai) January 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT this is a crazy crossover https://t.co/kK8aKcZMXr — GARLICWALL (@GarlicestWall) January 20, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan x Ronaldo and Messi what a crossover 😭😭😭 Proud someone Indian is there but what's this combo😭😭 — Mufc_Sujal (@greymatter_12) January 19, 2023

There is Messi, There is Ronaldo..



And then There is Amitabh Bachchan, all in one.



What a moment #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam #Messi𓃵 #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/JkZ2qfNhfn — Hon. Muhammad Magaji (@MuhdAMagaji) January 19, 2023

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that Amitabh Bachchan would be shaking hands with Messi,Neymar, Mbappe, Ramos and Ronaldo on a football pitch in Saudi😭😭😭 Football is Wildin these days #AlNassrvsPsg #PSGQatarTour2023 #PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam pic.twitter.com/Ask7OKPFBK — Aryavrat Malhotra (@AryavratM) January 19, 2023

The match ended with Messi’s PSG securing a 5-4 win over the Saudi All-star. But for us desis, the highlight remained Big-B meeting the world champions. This was a crossover no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams. What is your reaction?