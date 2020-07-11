Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The megastar is currently admitted at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

In a recent tweet, Sr. Bachchan announced he had contracted the illness and that he was shifting to the hospital for further treatment.

His house staff and anyone who came in contact with him recently are currently undergoing COVID-19 tests and waiting for the results.

Hoping and praying for his speedy recovery.