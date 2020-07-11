Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The megastar is currently admitted at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

In a recent tweet, Sr. Bachchan announced he had contracted the illness and that he was shifting to the hospital for further treatment.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

His house staff and anyone who came in contact with him recently are currently undergoing COVID-19 tests and waiting for the results.

Maharashtra: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been taken to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Hoping and praying for his speedy recovery.