Be it a movie release or a celebrity wedding, Amul never disappoints its followers and comes up with artistic doodles during significant events.

Well-known for their witty creatives, Amul released a brand-new pictorial dedicated to South Indian cinema ruling the OTT space. With three happy men holding buttered toasts in their hands, the creative says ‘India’s Favourite OTT (Over The Toast) Content!’

This advertisement comes on the heels of the massive success of Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush.

Here’s what netizens think about the brand's tribute:

if there is something that can stand next to R K Lakshmans cartoons then it is Amuls cartoons for sure truly entertaining and thought provoking — jithendra|ಜಿತೇಂದ್ರ|जितेंद्र|ஜிதேந்திரா | ജിതേന്ദ്ര (@jithendtk) June 8, 2021

Yes . South Indian movies have 100x better stories these days. — Gentleman 🕴️ (@tweetin_nandan) June 8, 2021

My south Indian.heart is filled with joy, after

reading this 😹 😂😂😂 — Rachana🇮🇳PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) June 8, 2021

🔥face only little bit diff pic.twitter.com/gkpx2KMMwp — 🃏Legend Killer ⚔ (@Gowthy96) June 9, 2021

We couldn't agree more with you, Amul!