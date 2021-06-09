Be it a movie release or a celebrity wedding, Amul never disappoints its followers and comes up with artistic doodles during significant events.

Well-known for their witty creatives, Amul released a brand-new pictorial dedicated to South Indian cinema ruling the OTT space. With three happy men holding buttered toasts in their hands, the creative says ‘India’s Favourite OTT (Over The Toast) Content!

This advertisement comes on the heels of the massive success of Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush.

Here’s what netizens think about the brand's tribute:

We couldn't agree more with you, Amul!