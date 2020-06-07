Amul's Twitter account was briefly blocked on Saturday by Twitter after it posted a cartoon which allegedly called for a boycott of Chinese products.

The cartoon featured its mascot 'Amul girl' with the caption "Exit the Dragon?" and on the bottom right corner "Amul Made In India" was written. 

Amul's managing director RS Sodhi took up the issue with Twitter and asked why the account had been blocked. He said:

We have asked Twitter why it blocked our account. Amul has not run any campaign against anybody. We are waiting for the reply. 

The company's Twitter account was blocked on the night of 4th June but, was restored on the 5th June when the issue was taken up with Twitter.

In a way, the cartoon appeared to have supported the new policy of PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Apparently, the cartoon also calls for a boycott of Chinese products after reports of stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh made headlines. 

However, replying to Mr Sodhi, a spokesperson from Twitter said the account was blocked due to security reasons and not because of the content that was published. 

While some Twitter users weren't happy with the account being restricted others, linked the restriction of Amul's account with the brand's campaign supporting boycott of Chinese products. And, soon it became a trending topic. 

The issue has been resolved but, Indians don't seem to be happy with Twitter. They are accusing Twitter of being biased. 