Amul's Twitter account was briefly blocked on Saturday by Twitter after it posted a cartoon which allegedly called for a boycott of Chinese products.

The cartoon featured its mascot 'Amul girl' with the caption "Exit the Dragon?" and on the bottom right corner "Amul Made In India" was written.

Amul's managing director RS Sodhi took up the issue with Twitter and asked why the account had been blocked. He said:

We have asked Twitter why it blocked our account. Amul has not run any campaign against anybody. We are waiting for the reply.

The company's Twitter account was blocked on the night of 4th June but, was restored on the 5th June when the issue was taken up with Twitter.

Regarding controversy on Twitter on Amul's Buttergirl topic 'Exit the Dragon'... Our account was blocked on June 4. Following some protocols, it was reactivated. We've asked Twitter why account was blocked, but haven't received formal reply yet: RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul pic.twitter.com/CL0xcu9WrR — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

In a way, the cartoon appeared to have supported the new policy of PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' Apparently, the cartoon also calls for a boycott of Chinese products after reports of stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh made headlines.

However, replying to Mr Sodhi, a spokesperson from Twitter said the account was blocked due to security reasons and not because of the content that was published.

Had a call from Shari Manish Maheshwari MD Twitter India ,clarifying the issue that the account was blocked due to technical reasons and not in relation to the content published. @Amul_Coop @TwitterIndia — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) June 6, 2020

While some Twitter users weren't happy with the account being restricted others, linked the restriction of Amul's account with the brand's campaign supporting boycott of Chinese products. And, soon it became a trending topic.

Why the hell twitter suspended Amul’s twitter acount. Does they got order from China or they are supporting China? If its true then we Indians can boycott twitter too #AmulVsChina #BoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/n8ZdzeNhga — Nilesh Kumar (@NileshK87837688) June 7, 2020

Who said Twitter is not biased??

They are blocking cartoons

Where is the freedom of expression??

We stand with our nation

It's time for change #AmulVsChina pic.twitter.com/VJoj72xoOu — Rishtwari (@rishtwari) June 7, 2020

#AmulVsChina@TwitterIndia @verified

Chinese people not have common rights to speak against communist government ,,,

India support Amul

Local for vocal...🇮🇳🙏 — Nikhil Chaudhari (@nik5zombie) June 7, 2020

China bans Twitter and Twitter blocks companies from sharing anything Anti-China...

This is a very weird relationship #Amul #AmulVsChina#चल_हट_ड्रैगन pic.twitter.com/jSrAwlgbTA — Nitin Kumar Gola (@NitinKumarGola8) June 7, 2020

Twitter is biased #AmulVsChina — The Great Bihari (@thegreatbihari) June 7, 2020

#AmulVsChina I will only buy goods made from my country....

I am with Amul 👍 pic.twitter.com/PD4KMTYM9O — Harshal Mudiraj (@harshalmudiraj3) June 7, 2020

The issue has been resolved but, Indians don't seem to be happy with Twitter. They are accusing Twitter of being biased.