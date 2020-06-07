#Amul Topical: About the boycott of Chinese products... pic.twitter.com/ZITa0tOb1h— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 3, 2020
Amul's managing director RS Sodhi took up the issue with Twitter and asked why the account had been blocked. He said:
We have asked Twitter why it blocked our account. Amul has not run any campaign against anybody. We are waiting for the reply.
The company's Twitter account was blocked on the night of 4th June but, was restored on the 5th June when the issue was taken up with Twitter.
Regarding controversy on Twitter on Amul's Buttergirl topic 'Exit the Dragon'... Our account was blocked on June 4. Following some protocols, it was reactivated. We've asked Twitter why account was blocked, but haven't received formal reply yet: RS Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul pic.twitter.com/CL0xcu9WrR— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020
Had a call from Shari Manish Maheshwari MD Twitter India ,clarifying the issue that the account was blocked due to technical reasons and not in relation to the content published. @Amul_Coop @TwitterIndia— R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) June 6, 2020
The issue has been resolved but, Indians don't seem to be happy with Twitter. They are accusing Twitter of being biased.