These are trying times, especially for those working minimum wage jobs. People in the service industry like waiters, at least in the USA often have to rely on tips from customers to get by. Now, people are stingy on most days but then again, every once in a while some customers feel really charitable.

A customer eating at an Ohio restaurant left the staff a tip of $5,600. Meaning each of their 28-person staff members gets to go home with $200.

The chef and owner of Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo, Ohio, took to Facebook to thank the customer for his generosity. He started the post with a quote saying:

'Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people'. This really happened. Last night one of our guests left a $5,600 tip to be given to all of our staff, whether they were working that shift or not. It meant each of our 28 staff members received a $200 tip. What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees. This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering. With COVID restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated. The words 'Thank You” seem inadequate for this gift... but Thank You Billy, for your generous spirit and for making a difference in the lives of people I care a lot about this holiday season.

- Chef Moussa Salloukh

People have been thanking 'Billy' for his generous tip ever since the post became viral on Facebook.

One of the comments appears to have been from the mother of one of the staff members of the restaurant.

Mind you, 'Billy' only made a purchase of $0.01 (₹0.74).