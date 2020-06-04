Do you think when that asteroid hit the planet 65 million years ago, causing a mass extinction, the dinosaurs were already having a bad time? Because we fucking are!

This is undoubtedly the shittiest year we have had in a while. And as if that wasn't enough, an asteroid, taller than the Empire State Building will be flying near the Earth on 6 June (Saturday).

According to News18, it has been given the name rock 163348 (2002 NN4) and is currently travelling at a speed of 5.2 km a second and will pass by near the Earth's orbit this week.

It is estimated to be between 250m and 570m (820ft and 1870ft) —NASA even said that it could be taller than the Empire State Building (443m or 1453ft) and the London Eye (135m or 443ft) combined.

Now, scientists do not think that we are on a collision course but we'll still be keeping an eye on it in case it enters our atmosphere, in which case, things could get a little bit complicated. So, happy weekend, folks.