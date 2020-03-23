When it comes to viral content or just feel-good internet content, cute animal videos and photos are undoubtedly on the top.

But, it looks like something, or rather, someone has overtaken even the cute animals!

Because the latest video that has gone viral on the internet is this zoo keeper's epic dance on live-stream.

In Australia, the Melbourne Zoo decided to live-stream videos of animals for people in self-isolation. And from wandering zebras to naughty Snow Leopard cubs, the live stream shows it all.

🦓Good morning from the new zebra live stream: https://t.co/lWx7jwLFMH 🦓



The Snow Leopard nest cam has the hiccups this morning (who would have thought leaving three baby Snow Leopards in charge of a web cam would cause problems!?) But we'll get it back online again ASAP! — Zoos Victoria (@ZoosVictoria) March 22, 2020

But, an unexpected view was zoo keeper Adam Porter's dance on the live stream. Reddit user, kingdomphylumclass, took the video from the live stream and posted it on Reddit. And pretty soon, it went viral.

From his dance moves to the exit with a sashay, he keeps the viewers thoroughly entertained though his apparently spontaneous dance performance.

Adam is a full-time athlete and part-time zookeeper. Though those dance moves have us thinking, he should be a dancer!

People were quick to enjoy and share the video:

Anyone need a little smile today? https://t.co/MRLQoEwYZ2 — tinywarrier (@TinyWarrier) March 23, 2020

The only bit of levity I can find in the news today - #Coronavirus : Melbourne zookeeper’s livestream dance goes viral. https://t.co/EISEiEAxrQ — Chris Baker (@Chris_CLBaker) March 23, 2020

Now for a little feel good.... BBC News - Coronavirus: Melbourne zookeeper’s livestream dance goes viralhttps://t.co/Hc8cfFnkAO — Pamela Davis (@irecycle2) March 23, 2020

Now that is a good way to start my day, with a smile on my face thanks to this - love it! https://t.co/AWIKwn4Fo0 — Carol Powell (@caz342) March 23, 2020

Self Isolating? Be lonely no more! BBC News - Coronavirus: Melbourne zookeeper’s livestream dance goes viralhttps://t.co/79vZLPtnjS — ⛵ 🐋 Cali 🌻 Lady 💪🌊 (@CA_Lady) March 23, 2020

"I like to move it, move it, Ya like to move it!"

All images from the original video, unless specified otherwise.