An employee from the Google Bengaluru office has now tested positive for Coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in India to 75.

Google: We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/lQxQWc8rg2 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Google, which earlier reported a positive case of Covid-19 in Switzerland, has asked for employees of the Bengaluru office to work from home.

Google: Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials. https://t.co/RJo2FIkRwm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

The virus, which originated from Wuhan, China, has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. At this time, it is important to take precautions and avoid public places, if possible.