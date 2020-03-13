An employee from the Google Bengaluru office has now tested positive for Coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in India to 75. 

Google, which earlier reported a positive case of Covid-19 in Switzerland, has asked for employees of the Bengaluru office to work from home. 

The virus, which originated from Wuhan, China, has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. At this time, it is important to take precautions and avoid public places, if possible. 