An Italian medical firm has claimed to have developed a vaccine that neutralises the novel coronavirus in human cells.

According to the Indian Express, the tests carried out at Rome’s infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital show that the 'vaccine' has antibodies generated in mice which also work on human cells.

The Italian news agency ANSA also reported that the tests which were conducted on mice showed they developed antibodies after a single vaccination that could block the virus from infecting human cells.

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis, the firm responsible for the creation of said vaccine told reporters that the candidate vaccine had neutralised the virus in human cells for the first time.

According to Spallanzani Hospital, as far as we know we are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated a neutralisation of the coronavirus by a vaccine. We expect this to happen in humans too.

All of the Takis candidate vaccines are reported to have been developed on the genetic of DNA protein 'spike'. So when they injected with the electroporation technique, which consists of an intramuscular injection followed by a electrical impulse, it helps the vaccine enter the cells.

This makes the researchers believe that their vaccine is particularly effective in creating antibodies in lung cells, the part of our body most vulnerable to Coronavirus.