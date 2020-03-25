The world has turned upside down with the global outbreak of COVID-19. But amidst this outbreak, there are people who haven't gone on a lockdown. They don't have a choice of working from home, and are still standing on the front line of this pandemic, to protect others.

On top of the list are obviously the doctors who are doing everything in their power to control the spread. They're working day and night to keep patients safe. But there are also others, who don't cross our minds immediately.

These are the unsung heroes who can't work from home. They are out there, so we are taken care of.

They are making sure that this lockdown goes as smoothly as possible.

We are grateful to those who are working these hard jobs despite the risk of infection. The best way for us to show our gratitude towards them is to stay indoors and us our resources efficiently.