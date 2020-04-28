Anand Mahindra, who is known for his philanthropy and sensitivity towards various societal issues, was recently trolled on social media for one of his tweets.

He had shared a picture of a mother with her child wearing masks made of leaves and said that he hoped it would become an iconic image during the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: News18

The tweet did not go down well with people and they started questioning his insensitivity during the time of coronavirus crisis.

Source: Financial Express

Comedian Aditi Mittal also said that this is nothing to be celebrated. Rather it indicates the failure of the government to provide them with masks.

Following this backlash and outrage, the business tycoon has deleted his tweet and also apologised for his mistake.

Netizens appreciated this gesture of his.

In this time of crisis, it is important that we remain sensitive towards everyone.