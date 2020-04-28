Anand Mahindra, who is known for his philanthropy and sensitivity towards various societal issues, was recently trolled on social media for one of his tweets.

He had shared a picture of a mother with her child wearing masks made of leaves and said that he hoped it would become an iconic image during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet did not go down well with people and they started questioning his insensitivity during the time of coronavirus crisis.

Comedian Aditi Mittal also said that this is nothing to be celebrated. Rather it indicates the failure of the government to provide them with masks.

Anand, this is NOTHING to be celebrated. There is NO EVIDENCE that wearing a leaf provides ANY kind of protection.

They are not doing this environmental awareness, they are doing this because govs who were supposed to provide them this life saving mask have forsaken them. — awryaditi (@awryaditi) April 25, 2020

Following this backlash and outrage, the business tycoon has deleted his tweet and also apologised for his mistake.

You’re right, I can see how my tweet appeared insensitive to the inequity of the situation. I’ve deleted it. https://t.co/YL2Ucqrc9e — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

Netizens appreciated this gesture of his.

We all make errors. But only a man worth his salt accepts it. Mark of a true gentlemen. — Chacha Chaudhary (@ChaudharyUncle) April 25, 2020

Need guts to realise and rectify the mistake even if it is unintentional..Big Salute and that’s why we admire you🙏🙏 — Amit Pal (@Amtipal) April 25, 2020

respect you even more !You a real human ! — Pradeep Singh (@Pradeep8Singh) April 25, 2020

In this time of crisis, it is important that we remain sensitive towards everyone.