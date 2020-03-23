A huge spike in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 3 days indicates that India is already in the stage 3 of transmission. Several states including Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab, have announced that they will go into complete lockdown till 31st March.

With a population of 130 crore, Indian healthcare system is not well-equipped to deal with the crisis.

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to talk about the present situation.

Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission.

—Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure (1/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

—A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. —However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. (2/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra has offered to use the manufacturing facilities at the Mahindra Group to make ventilators to help deal with the health crisis.

—To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

—At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. (3/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

He also showed willingness to offer resorts at Mahindra Holidays as temporary care facilities for those infected with the coronavirus. The project team at Mahindra Group will be available to help the government and the Indian Army in setting up temporary care facilities.

He promised to contribute 100% of his salary towards a fund created to assist those hit the hardest by this pandemic. He also urged people to contribute voluntarily towards this fund and help those in need.

—We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems (5/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Netizens appreciated the efforts of the Mahindra Group in fighting the pandemic that has affected more than 350 people across the nation.

We hope these efforts will go a long way in the country's fight to deal with the disease.

As we continue to battle against the pandemic, it is important that we isolate ourselves and encourage others to do so.