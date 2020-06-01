Human courage and determination is a beautiful thing that can allow people to overcome life's adversities.

It's the same courage and determination that 28-year-old Jilumol Mariet Thomas employed, when she decided to learn how to drive, even though she was born without arms.

A video of Thomas, who reportedly became the first woman in Asia to receive a driving license despite being born without arms, driving with the help of her legs was shared on social media.

👇video made my day 🙏 Jilumol Mariot Thomas from Idukki, Kerala is the first lady in Asia without both upper arms to get driving licence with a special Court order. Awesome and highly inspiring. Salute her for the great will, determination and hardwork.

👌👍👏🙏 @NanhiKali pic.twitter.com/6ccephOH52 — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) May 31, 2020

In the video, Thomas can be seen deftly using her knees and feet to start the car, control the brakes, and confidently drive on the roads.

The video, which has now gone viral, also captured the attention of Anand Mahindra who took to Twitter to praise her courage and efforts.

I think I better understand the meaning of the word courage after seeing this...This has nothing to do with Covid, but in these dark times, this should give us the conviction that we can overcome all challenges in front of us... https://t.co/Lc9hEf7KVH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 31, 2020

And he wasn't the only one.

Great grand salute for her strong willpower,courage,attitude and commitment to combat all ruthless challenges of life. I believe

accepting the reality at earliest of any circumstances opens the door of solutions . — SHARAD SARAN (@SHARADSARAN) May 31, 2020

Bravo! 👏

People who are crazy enough to think they can change the perception of the world, are the ones who do and you are one of them who did it!

Salute to your positive attitude and hunger for finding out a new way to drive. May God bless you!✍️👍✌️ — Ajit kumar (@technophileajit) May 31, 2020

@DownloaderBot unbelievable and so much willpower to overcome all the odds.. Life is worth living for her! Salute to her positive attitude and hunger for finding out new way to drive. 🙏❤️👍 — Arup 🇮🇳 (@Arup_Chat) May 31, 2020

When i see power of people’s mind in action like this, i realise many including me haven’t even tried exploring what we r really capable off. — Rohit Gopakumar (@rohitsLogic) May 31, 2020

हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती ..... — joginder mittal (@jkmfca) May 31, 2020

So Proud of a lady who can do the best of the best. Many of us in this world, those who have everything - they are not happy. And those who have less - they are happy to do the best of the best in the world....and keep smiling. Big hugs for you. — Prema Sagar (@psagarindia) June 1, 2020

@hvgoenka Trully an inspiring video — Joel (@Joel28575504) May 31, 2020

Really. A big Salute. — atul agarwal (@i_am_atul_leo) May 31, 2020

Hardships are a way of life, but as Jilumol has shown, hard work, courage, and determination can help you overcome any of life's challenges.

All images are screenshots from the video shared on Twitter.