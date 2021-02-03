There's duty. There's beyond duty. Then there's this police officer who went out of her way to carry the dead body of an old, homeless man for 2 kilometres and performed his last rites when the locals refused to help.
AP Police cares: DGP Gautam Sawang lauds the humanitarian gesture of a Woman SI, K.Sirisha of Kasibugga PS, @POLICESRIKAKULM as she carried the unknown dead body for 2 km from Adavi Kothur on her shoulders & helped in performing his last rites.#WomanPolice #HumaneGesture pic.twitter.com/QPVRijz97Z— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 1, 2021
The incident reportedly took place in a village on the outskirts Srikakulam district's coastal town of Palasa and a video of the cop is going viral on social media.
Identified as K Sirisha, the sub inspector noticed the dead body in the fields and requested the locals to help. When they refused, she came forward and carried the body on her shoulders with the help of another individual.
Netizens are saluting the officer for her humanitarian gesture.
Also I laud the humanitarian gesture of person or people carried the unknown body on the other end, even though he is not a public or government servant.
Sirisha, daughter of a mason and mother to a 12-year-old, feels proud of her job. Talking to TOI, she said:
I joined the police service to serve people and extend my services to the society. The dead deserve dignity too. I only did my duty.
We are proud of her too.