Wondering, what that might be? He basically sends 'return gifts' of domestic waste to residents who throw the garbage on the road instead of handing it over to civic body-assigned garbage collectors.
So #Kakinada municipal commissioner is supervising '#ReturnGift' of #garbage to every household that does not hand over trash to municipal worker who does door-to-door collection & instead dump irresponsibly on the road or in drains @ndtv @ndtvindia @kakinada_KMC #SwachchBharat pic.twitter.com/H6AfiPqOCY— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 7, 2020
We have been doing awareness drives (on the correct way to dispose garbage to make the city clean), but some people refuse to follow the rules. Whoever is found littering on the road, the garbage will be collected and sent back to their house as a deterrent after due verification. With this "return gift", we want to tell them that this is a wrong practice.
Checking door-to-door collection by fitting RFID tags on gates that municipal workers have to swipe, is @kakinada_KMC #SwapnilDinakar; when resident complains that water does not drain out, he asks how will water flow out if you throw garbage and clog the drain @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/PzVxxeCmq2— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 7, 2020
People on social media have been praising Swapnil for his unique approach to teach a good habit.
One of the swift way to force change people Commissioner ! Appreciated.— PavanKumarDhulipalla (@PavanDhulipall1) November 7, 2020
You have done a good job as a responsible IndianSir👏👏👏 Plz Look at this new idea @GVMC_OFFICIAL @GummallaSrijana— Hitesh Reddy (@hiteshyerusu) November 7, 2020
BRAVO a very effective way to discipline careless people.Keep it up.— Brij (@brij0711) November 7, 2020
Good. Appreciate the commissioner for this bold act.— yelvee (@yelvee) November 7, 2020
Nice Move..Appreciate the same.— Ravi Tej (@RaviTej25184166) November 7, 2020
VERY GOOD— prabhakaran nair p (@PPuthupada) November 7, 2020
Super. We support the move.— Sasitharan (@Sasitha69315056) November 7, 2020
His only wish is to be able to turn Kakinada into a clean and green city.
So, lets start acting responsibly to save our environment and to keep it clean. Shall we?