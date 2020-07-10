In India, guests are treated to lavish food, including multiple course meals and desserts. 

An Andhra woman took this too far by preparing a 5-course meal with 67 dishes for her visiting son-in-law.

From welcome drinks and starters to chaat, main course and desserts, there was everything.

A Twitter user shared a video of the woman with all 67 food preparations.

With over 1.5 lakh views, the video went viral on social media and netizens couldn't get enough of the lavish meal.

While some wished to be Indian son-in-laws...

... others criticised her for setting such stupid societal standards.

Then there were those who appreciated the woman's love and affection for her son-in-law.

And here I'm surviving on Maggi.