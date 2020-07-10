In India, guests are treated to lavish food, including multiple course meals and desserts.

An Andhra woman took this too far by preparing a 5-course meal with 67 dishes for her visiting son-in-law.

From welcome drinks and starters to chaat, main course and desserts, there was everything.

A Twitter user shared a video of the woman with all 67 food preparations.

This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow! #banquet pic.twitter.com/Li9B4iNFvc — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

With over 1.5 lakh views, the video went viral on social media and netizens couldn't get enough of the lavish meal.

While some wished to be Indian son-in-laws...

I'm coming back in my next life as an Indian son-in-law!https://t.co/tq6Y8Uhgb4 — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) July 8, 2020

trust me it is a luxury to be an Indian son-in-law, but horrendous for your waistline! 😂 — nandam (@nandam4422) July 8, 2020

... others criticised her for setting such stupid societal standards.

This is also normalising stupid practices which should not exist in this day and age. — samanwayaet (@samanwaya_et) July 9, 2020

We should stop over the top treatment given to son in laws as of last decade at least. Though understand this could be purely out of love and affection. — Yogesh Jain (@YogeshJ78695862) July 9, 2020

Hope she welcome same way her daughter in law too — Raj (@Rajcbe73) July 9, 2020

Then there were those who appreciated the woman's love and affection for her son-in-law.

Lady likes to cook and uses the opportunity of her son in law visit to cook to show affection and ppl turn that to male , female , regressive practice debate :-) — Missbond (@harinigkrishnan) July 9, 2020

Wow. Her efforts to make all these dishes must b appreciated 👏 — Govindarajan.V (@GovindarajanV10) July 9, 2020

Sending it to my MIL. If u don't ever hear back from me u know what happened — Khatvaanga (@khatvaanga) July 8, 2020

And here I'm surviving on Maggi.