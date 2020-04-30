Recently, two cats in New York had tested positive and now animals at two mink farms in Netherlands have also tested positive for Covid-19. 

Minks are dark colored carnivorous mammals and belong to the family of mustelidae. This family includes weasels, otters and ferrets.  

The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said that some staff members of the farms had shown symptoms of the coronavirus and are now assuming that it would have been a case of human to animal transmission.  

As a precautionary measure, the authorities are shutting down the roads within 400 meters of the affected areas in North Brabant. This area is the hardest hit region by Covid-19.  

Slowly more and more cases of animals testing positive is coming to the forefront and could be a huge cause for worry. A tiger was tested positive recently along with lions at the Bronx Zoo.  