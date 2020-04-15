If you're lowkey sick of your weekend plans which include scrolling through your phone, Netflixing and drinking alone at home, don't worry because these adorable animals get you. Their pictures will capture your quarantine mood and convince you to stay at home.

the four horsemen of quarantine pic.twitter.com/0q0ZQiCv0W — jane (@jiwoohooo) April 4, 2020

When you take a real quick power nap while binge-watching your millionth show.

Kissing boo through your phone screen coz social distancing made you do it.

What do you do when you're way too lazy to use your hands but you got to snack? Duh!

When your friends accidentally lock the Houseparty room without adding you.

Does relaxing on your belly after setting up your home-gym count as a workout?

When you want to get out of your bed and grab a snack but you're way too lazy.

Scrolling through your IG highlights and thinking about all the times you took bae's hug for granted.

Literally every extrovert being jealous of the birds rn

Getting ready with nowhere to go

Sneaking a 30-minute afternoon nap while working from home.

Can't wait to see your friends after all this is over.

I don't need no workout, bitch I'm fab.

An impulsive decision after which you start regretting cutting your own bangs.

So it's not ok when we interrupt our hooman's con-call but they can totally photobomb ours?

When you're sick of mummy constantly calling you to give you some household chores.

The moment you realise that it's your last cig and there's still all for the lockdown left.

When you're sick of looking at your friends through a phone but you gotta do what you gotta do.

After stuffing my face with snacks all day while I'm on my 1000th re-run of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

When that fuckboi who ghosted you weeks ago finally texts you. But you're way over his ass.

When it's the weekend but you got nobody to cheers your wine glass with.

I don't know about you all but these pictures are giving me some major #StayAtHome motivation.