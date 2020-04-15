If you're lowkey sick of your weekend plans which include scrolling through your phone, Netflixing and drinking alone at home, don't worry because these adorable animals get you. Their pictures will capture your quarantine mood and convince you to stay at home.

When you take a real quick power nap while binge-watching your millionth show.

Source: iPhone in Canada

Kissing boo through your phone screen coz social distancing made you do it.

What do you do when you're way too lazy to use your hands but you got to snack? Duh!

Source: Life with dogs

When your friends accidentally lock the Houseparty room without adding you.

Does relaxing on your belly after setting up your home-gym count as a workout?

Source: Baxterboo

When you want to get out of your bed and grab a snack but you're way too lazy.

Scrolling through your IG highlights and thinking about all the times you took bae's hug for granted.

Literally every extrovert being jealous of the birds rn

Getting ready with nowhere to go

Sneaking a 30-minute afternoon nap while working from home.

Source: Funny Cat

Can't wait to see your friends after all this is over.

I don't need no workout, bitch I'm fab.

Source: Pinterest

An impulsive decision after which you start regretting cutting your own bangs.

Source: Pinterest

So it's not ok when we interrupt our hooman's con-call but they can totally photobomb ours?

Source: Twitter

When you're sick of mummy constantly calling you to give you some household chores.

The moment you realise that it's your last cig and there's still all for the lockdown left.

When you're sick of looking at your friends through a phone but you gotta do what you gotta do.

Source: Pinterest

After stuffing my face with snacks all day while I'm on my 1000th re-run of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Source: IMG Flip

When that fuckboi who ghosted you weeks ago finally texts you. But you're way over his ass.

Source: Pinterest

When it's the weekend but you got nobody to cheers your wine glass with.

I don't know about you all but these pictures are giving me some major #StayAtHome motivation.