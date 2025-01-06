If you thought scams only happened to people who weren’t tech-savvy, think again. Popular YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna recently shared a terrifying experience of being held hostage in a cyber arrest scam for almost 40 hours. Yes, 40 hours of sheer mental torture, leaving him shaken and vulnerable.

In a detailed Instagram video, Ankush opened up about how scammers manipulated him into believing he was involved in illegal activities, making him lose money, peace of mind, and trust in his instincts. The video has now gone viral, serving as a wake-up call to all of us who think we’re “too smart” to fall for scams.

How It All Started

It began with an innocent-sounding automated call after Ankush returned from the gym. The call claimed his courier had been canceled and urged him to press “zero for support.” And like many of us would, he did. The person on the other end alleged that Ankush’s package contained illegal items and had been seized by customs. To make matters worse, the scammer “verified” Ankush’s name and Aadhaar number, making it seem terrifyingly legit.

Digital Arrest & Mental Torture

The scammers told Ankush he was under “digital arrest” and that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name. Using his personal information and playing on his fear, they coerced him into complying with their demands. Ankush admitted, “I am still in shock. I can’t believe this happened to me. I’ve lost money and my mental health to this.”

Cnbc

The Aftermath

Despite sending “I’m okay” texts to friends, Ankush’s close ones noticed something was off. Their instincts eventually helped him realize he was being scammed, but not before the ordeal had taken a toll on him. Addressing those questioning how he fell for it, Ankush said, “Not everyone reacts the same way to panic. Instead of calling this stupid, make people around you aware of it.”

Let Ankush’s terrifying ordeal remind us to be a little more cautious in this increasingly digital world. As he rightly put it, “Sharing this so others don’t have to go through what I went through.” Stay safe out there!