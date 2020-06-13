Indians are all around the world, making their mark.

On Saturday, the first Sikh woman graduates from U.S. Military Academy at West Point.



Second-generation immigrant born and raised in Georgia, Second Lt. Anmol Narang did a year of undergraduate study at the Georgia Institute of Technology.



She, then, transferred to West Point where she graduates with a degree in nuclear engineering. After that, she hopes to pursue a career in air defense systems.

I am excited and honored to be fulfilling my dream of graduating from West Point. The confidence and support of my community back home in Georgia has been deeply meaningful to me, and I am humbled that in reaching this goal, I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge.



Officials stated that she will complete her Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. After that, she will go for her first post in Okinawa, Japan in January.



In 1987, Congress had passed a law which prohibited Sikhs and other religious communities from maintaining their faith's articles while in the military. But Lt. Narang didn't require any accommodations for her faith's articles.

The coalition added that:

Her exemplary service to date underscores how diversity and pluralism remain core strengths of the U.S. military and the country as a whole.

Simratpal Singh, U.S. Army Capt. who is also a family friend shared that he is proud of Lt. Narang. He further commented that she is:



Breaking a barrier for any Sikh American who wishes to serve. The broader acceptance of Sikh service members among all of the service branches, as well as in top tier leadership spaces like West Point, will continue to benefit not just the rights of religious minority individuals, but the strength and diversity of the U.S. military.

This will inspire many Indians especially women out to there to follow their dreams!