Just when we all think we've tackled a sexist (and unbelievably archaic) remark by some politician or person of influence, there comes along another with an equally frustrating statement - there's no respite. They're like an army of agent Smiths who keep reappearing and multiplying!

By the time we received an apology by Tirath Singh Rawat for the ripped jeans' statement, we saw TMC MLA say something along the same lines. MLA Chiranjit Chakraborty made the statement while answering questions by reporters during a party meeting in the Barasat constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

This is one of the statements he made.

A woman should wear different outfits for a funeral and a discotheque. What she should wear while travelling on a crowded train may differ from her attire at a party. Everyone knows that everyone is aware of that..'

He also claims women feel safe and secure in his constituency. You can watch him making the remark in this video.

This certainly isn't the first time the actor-turned-politician has made such remarks. Back in 2012, while enquiring about an eve-teasing case, he had said that women should be conscious of the clothes they wear in different settings.

How do you feel about this? Because, frankly, we're a tad bit tired of this sh*t.