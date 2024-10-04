You know that moment when your tech device starts acting up, and you can’t figure out what’s wrong? Well, one guy recently had an encounter that’s a bit beyond the usual glitches.

A video posted by Aditya on X has gone viral for all the right reasons because it features an ant chilling inside a laptop screen! Yes, you read that right.

In the 17-second clip, Aditya points to the tiny intruder while gliding his finger across the screen, as if illustrating a bizarre new form of tech support. “This ant went inside my laptop’s screen,” he said, and the internet collectively lost it. With over 500,000 views, the reactions have been nothing short of hilarious!

this ant went inside my laptop’s screen!?!? pic.twitter.com/uPA7X2eOUV — aditya✨ (@adityakvlte) October 3, 2024

As the video spread like wildfire, the comments section became a goldmine of laughter and wild theories. One user chimed in with a scientific angle, suggesting that the ant wasn’t really a visitor but rather an egg that had been stuck in the screen since manufacturing. “Most likely it did not go into the screen. The heat from your laptop helped it hatch. I had the same issue back in 2020. I had to fight with Apple Support to get the screen replaced for free!” they recounted, clearly still a bit salty over their own experience.

But Aditya wasn’t having any of it. “No way it was inside since the past four years! Actually, on my desk, I’ve noticed these tiny ants, so maybe it could’ve entered from the charging port cavity or any other entry point in the hardware,” he quipped back, keeping it real while squashing the theories.

As the laughter continues to roll in, we can’t help but wonder if this ant’s adventure will spark a new trend. Will we see DIY ant removal tutorials on YouTube? Perhaps a meme series about ants becoming the next big tech support gurus? The possibilities are endless!

Whether it’s a pest problem or just another day in the world of tech, one thing is for sure: this little ant has brought us all together for a good laugh. So, the next time you find something unusual in your gadgets, just remember, it could be worse, it could be an ant taking over your laptop!