In a brutal case of workplace harassment, Andra Pradesh Tourism's Deputy Manager Bhasker was captured on camera beating a differently-abled contract worker with an iron rod.

Shocking video! Only because she asked him to wear a mask, #AndhraPradesh tourism dept dy mgr Bhaskar beats up contract worker Usha with an iron rod in the office. Incident in #Nellore district on Saturday. The woman, a differently-abled, filed a police complaint. @Tourism_AP pic.twitter.com/mOgduF0naC — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) June 30, 2020

What did she do to be face violence like that? She asked him to wear a mask, just like any other responsible, vigilant citizen worried about society's well being would.

The incident took place in Nellore and the accused was seen brutally dragging, punching, and kicking her before resorting to the iron rod. His colleagues can be seen stopping him but he was uncontrollable.

Unfortunately, while an old man was trying his level best to stop the accused, there were two other colleagues who did nothing to help the situation. They either walked out of the room or just stared at what was happening.

The victim instantly lodged a complaint. With the police's swift actions, the accused was soon arrested.

And the accused has been arrested. Thank you for the swift action @sp_nlr @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/DvFJ282aP6 — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) June 30, 2020

Netizens were shocked at this shocking incident of office violence.

Is this just entitlement? is this a disease impacting so many in our country .. how is violence physical or otherwise is so normalized — प्रियंका (@pandey_priyanka) June 30, 2020

This is extremely heinous and inhuman, he should pay for this. He will pay for this. — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) June 30, 2020

When The Upper level of any country keeps the Hate & Anger for their own Suppressed people than it will reach in a heart of every level. — Nizam Uddin Ahmed (@NizamUd26629777) June 30, 2020

Shocking beyond belief. Our conscience as a society is dead. — Enough is Enough. (@waz0027) June 30, 2020

humans r worst animals — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) June 30, 2020

Can’t tell what’s more horrifying. The act itself or three men that ‘escort’ this goon away and the fourth that just gets on with his day. Not one goes up to the injured woman to check on her. Ridiculous. Should be arrested immediately. — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 30, 2020

If mujhe lafde mai nai Padma had a face pic.twitter.com/dsuj9G9DsD — शिवसैनिक pabloo chowkidar™ (@BacklogRaja) June 30, 2020

Imagine what is going on in his house — petrohead_ (@petrohead3) June 30, 2020

Unfortunately, there is not a single MAN in the office. — Sami | سمیع الدین‎ (@samiuddinkhan22) June 30, 2020

This monster is drunk on power! He should be thrown in jail @Tourism_AP — Musicjunkie (@musiclov3r2) June 30, 2020

Guaranteed the person whose used violence will be a upper caste with RSS affiliation. U can fact check — logical musalman (@LogicalMusalma) June 30, 2020

A couple of days ago the brutal custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix shook the entire country and made us question the issue of misused power dynamics by the cops. But this incident proves that misuse of 'power' is more widespread and deeply rooted than we think.