It requires a big heart and immense dedication to do what the healthcare and other civic workers are doing for their fellow beings amid this pandemic.

The least that we can do for them is show some respect and let them do their duty.

But it breaks my heart to see instances like this...

... and this...

... especially, just a few days after the entire nation gathered in their balconies, clapping, to show their gratitude to those working despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Jiss kisi ne bhi #JantaCurfew mai sahayata ki sabhi ko dhanyawad@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2WGJ58lkTm — Sachin Singhal (@miraculousyoga) March 22, 2020

Spine-chilling scenes from Indore. And we were applauding the same doctors and health professionals barely a week ago.



India CANNOT fight this war at two fronts. @narendramodi must direct the army to protect our doctors so they can protect us. pic.twitter.com/G52Pp6YKoz — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) April 2, 2020

What has changed in the past few days that we are now attacking and harrassing the same people we once applauded?

We were in fear and panic then, we are scared even now. Our doctors and nurses were working day in, day out then, they are doing that even now.

The only thing that has changed is the number of COVID-19 cases. They have only risen. This implies that we need to be more careful and cooperate with the authorities who are working towards containing the disease.

But these instances of attacks on doctors and police officers from across the country indicate otherwise.

Feeling extremely disheartened for the heartless society that we are serving



No whataboutry about petty Hindu-Muslim drama will take away the heavy feeling in my heart



Doctors and nurses are literally putting their lives on the lines and you attack them?!



Fuck you! — Dr Sachin Reddy (@snsachinnandu) April 1, 2020

It is just disgusting to see doctors on duty being attacked.

You CANNOT attack doctors on duty. Just cannot. Never. — Tanaya Patnaik (@tanaya_p) April 2, 2020

Attack on a doctor by patient/patient party should be treated as terrorism. We should have a law on this. — AKGHOSH (@AKGHOSH09183562) April 2, 2020

Healthcare professionals are already gripped by the fear of contracting the disease while treating patients in hospital. The situation is such that they are constantly under mental stress and fatigue.

Add to it, the physical attacks that are happening right now, while they are on duty.

Is it even justified on our part to expect them to work in such an atmosphere?

Attack on doctors during sample collection in tatpatti bakhal, indore.

This is shameful,how we will work in this atmosphere

प्रशासन ने डॉक्टर्स को जाहिलो के सामने निहत्था छोड़ दिया,आज हमारे स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की #MobLynching हो जाती @CMMadhyaPradesh @PMOIndia @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/CYXCiMyO8G — Dr.ANAND RAI (@anandrai177) April 1, 2020

Following these attacks, doctors across the country are asking for increased protection and it is putting the entire nation to shame.

The same nation that left no stone unturned in thanking the doctors for doing an exemplary job.

Attack on healthcare workers is the most despicable act. They are putting their lives at risk for us. The statement of a healthcare worker that they would have been lynched had police not been with them is telling. It makes one think do we really deserve such heroes? — Niharika Bhatt, IPS (@niharika_bhatt) April 2, 2020

Just yesterday, two police officers got injured in Muzaffarnagar, UP after they were attacked by a group of people violating the lockdown.

Similar incidents were reported from other states too.

Their fault? They were trying to enforce the lockdown.

Have we forgotten that these people are risking their lives to save ours?

Have we forgotten that they are working relentlessly for us?

Have we forgotten that we made them feel special just a few days ago?

We are fighting a tough battle and the path ahead would be very difficult if we try to harm those leading the way.