In a somewhat expected development, Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle litigation that had accused the company of slowing down older iPhones as it launched new models to make owners buy phones and batteries.

According to NBC, the class action lawsuit is making Apple pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on the number of eligible iPhones, with a minimum total payout of $310 million.

Reports state that this settlement covers owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE that ran on the iOS 10.2.1 or any operating system that followed.

These consumers had contended that their phones' performance had deteriorated after they had installed the new software and updates that followed, making them believe that their phones were going to shit, leading them to purchase replacements and batteries.

Following an initial outcry over slow iPhones in 2017, Apple had also apologized and lowered the price for replacement batteries to $29 from $79.

Alright, Android people, you can start celebrating now. You've won this round.