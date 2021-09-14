If you are an Apple user, please take notes. Recently, Apple issued emergency software updates for a critical vulnerability in its products, and here's why you need to update your device right now.

Amidst the controversy about Pegasus spyware, on Monday, researchers found a flaw that allows highly invasive spyware from Israel’s NSO Group to infect anyone’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac computer without so much as a click.

However, the Apple team has worked around this and found a way out for you.

Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture urged customers to run the latest software updates for the fixes to take effect.



It came to notice when Citizen Lab discovered that a Saudi activist’s iPhone had been infected with an advanced form of spyware from NSO.

BIG NEWS: Do you own an Apple product? UPDATE IT NOW. New zero-click NSO Group #Pegasus spyware has been infecting iPhones, Macs, Watches. This is the Holy Grail of surveillance capabilities and you are vulnerable until you update. https://t.co/GktK822Zo2 — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) September 13, 2021

The NSO, Pegasus spyware, used a novel method to invisibly infect Apple devices without victims’ knowledge. The spyware can steal your passwords, data, and all information.

What's scary is using the zero-click infection method the software can turn on a user’s camera and microphone, record messages, texts, emails, calls, even those sent via encrypted messaging and phone apps like Signal.

Apple users: go update right now.



"Security researchers uncovered a flaw that allows highly invasive spyware from Israel’s NSO Group to infect anyone’s iPhone, Apple Watch or Mac computer without so much as a click."https://t.co/xcyl61PKKb — Jesse "Update to iOS 14.8 right now" Damiani (@JesseDamiani) September 13, 2021

Furthermore, the data can be sent to NSO’s clients and governments around the world.

This discovery means that more than 1.65 billion Apple products in use worldwide have been vulnerable to NSO’s Pegasus spyware since at least March.

Apple released a series of new updates for not only the iPhone but also for the watchOS and macOS



According to security researchers at the Citizen Lab, a new bug allows governments to install Pegasus spyware into their devices



Read more- https://t.co/PFdBueQjX6 pic.twitter.com/KTJxiW72b3 — BreezyScroll (@BreezyScroll) September 14, 2021

Though this is not the first time when spyware has infected devices, it has happened in the past. But, the latest zero-click capability has enabled it to access a person's phone directly without any links.

How can you protect your device?

Experts have suggested to keeping all your apple devices updated. You should install such updates that can protect you from most other types of attacks. So, quickly update your iPhone to iOS 14.8.

6/Less than a week from notification to patching #FORCEDENTRY.@Apple can move fast. Great stuff. Herculean effort by teams there.



Company is obviously fed up with NSO & the mercenary spyware industry. Like Google, Facebook, and the rest of the legit tech industry. — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) September 13, 2021

Please, go and update all your Apple devices now.