If you are an Apple user, please take notes. Recently, Apple issued emergency software updates for a critical vulnerability in its products, and here's why you need to update your device right now. 

Amidst the controversy about Pegasus spyware, on Monday, researchers found a flaw that allows highly invasive spyware from Israel’s NSO Group to infect anyone’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac computer without so much as a click.

Source: Ndtv

However, the Apple team has worked around this and found a way out for you. 

Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture urged customers to run the latest software updates for the fixes to take effect. 

It came to notice when Citizen Lab discovered that a Saudi activist’s iPhone had been infected with an advanced form of spyware from NSO.

The NSO, Pegasus spyware, used a novel method to invisibly infect Apple devices without victims’ knowledge. The spyware can steal your passwords, data, and all information. 

What's scary is using the zero-click infection method the software can turn on a user’s camera and microphone, record messages, texts, emails, calls, even those sent via encrypted messaging and phone apps like Signal. 

Furthermore, the data can be sent to NSO’s clients and governments around the world. 

This discovery means that more than 1.65 billion Apple products in use worldwide have been vulnerable to NSO’s Pegasus spyware since at least March.

Though this is not the first time when spyware has infected devices, it has happened in the past. But, the latest zero-click capability has enabled it to access a person's phone directly without any links. 

Source: Mint

How can you protect your device?

Experts have suggested to keeping all your apple devices updated. You should install such updates that can protect you from most other types of attacks. So, quickly update your iPhone to iOS 14.8. 

Please, go and update all your Apple devices now. 