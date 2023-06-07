Remember, that running joke about selling a kidney to purchase an iPhone? Well, you may have to sell much more to avail the brand’s latest invention. At WWDC 2023, CEO Tim Cook announced Apple Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset for “blending digital content with the real world.” Prized at $3,499, close to ₹2,88,772, Vision Pro marks Apple’s venture into an entirely new product category.

Apple YouTube

This product, boasting of an era of spatial computing, is also ridiculously expensive and not for everyone. Naturally, Twitter can’t stop talking about Apple’s latest product that looks honestly out of a Black Mirror episode. Take a look:

Apple Vision Pro in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/1dMmFQrxUG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 6, 2023

#AppleVisionPro when you look at android users pic.twitter.com/LRL4pK35Jr — Max Halpert (@maxhalpert) June 6, 2023

Apple Vision Pro is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/F0LiguiIpn — amir (@blumenfeld) June 7, 2023

Apple Vision Pro is so good I'm predicting pic.twitter.com/0HLiGIR0LB — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) June 7, 2023

talking on facetime with that friend who has vision pro pic.twitter.com/EmxE7JPdG1 — soup (@discommie) June 6, 2023

What do you think about VR technology? #AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/dteblkqcAd — Suvradip Maity (@suvradip_maity) June 6, 2023

Apple to Facebook, Google, and Snap pic.twitter.com/HP2IHOiN7h — Kevin Kwok (@kevinakwok) June 5, 2023

Browsing my Twitter feed on the new Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/Y2X3UF30Jm — Marc Lou (@marc_louvion) June 6, 2023

me watching all 46 episodes of marineford at the same time using the vision pro pic.twitter.com/eATFSXFotF — Geo (@Geo_AW) June 6, 2023

Me after realizing the price of Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/y9H2L8wIkx — Adan (@durreadan01) June 6, 2023

Just bought a diving mask on Amazon so that I can look like an early Apple Vision Pro adopter. pic.twitter.com/IwD6oaR4yO — Patrick Boyle 💎 (@PatrickEBoyle) June 6, 2023

This “Brick” phone was $4,000 when it came out ~ 40 years ago.



Puts the price tag of Apple’s Vision Pro in perspective pic.twitter.com/Q6pTUe9fIs — Greg Kahn | GK Digital Ventures (@GK_Ventures) June 7, 2023

So, what are your thoughts?