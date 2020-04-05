Right now, it's important to stay-well informed and not fall prey to fake news and WhatsApp forwards. So, here are 5 apps that you can download for the latest updates on Covid-19.

1. The World Health Organization (WHO)

Well, this is more of an obvious one but if you want health information, updates and the latest news on the virus, then you just have to download their app. You will also be able to access the daily press conferences on the app which will be streamed live. WHO is also currently working on a stand alone covid-10 app specifically dedicated to its updates as well. Not just that, if you’re too lazy to download the app, you can even add them on Whatsapp and just message a “Hi” to get any covid related information. Here’s their number: +41 79 893 18 92.

2. Aarogya Setu

Coming back closer home, the Indian Government in its efforts to curb the spread of misinformation has built an app called Aarogya Setu. It’s aim is to keep the citizens informed about the important practices to stay safe. It also includes advisories regarding the containment of the novel coronavirus. You can download it both from the Play store and Apple’s app store.

3. Inshorts

If the name wasn’t obvious enough, this app gives you information IN SHORT, literally. With each swipe up, you get important news updates and that too in less than 60 words. It caters to us millennials who struggle with our annoyingly low attention span. Usually Inshorts includes news related to business, sport, bollywood and technology. However, these days it is dedicated majorly to coronavirus related information. It’s got creative and engaging infographics that are informative at the same time. The best part is that you can access it in both Hindi and English! You can download it here.

4. Twitter

Twitter has somehow recently become synonymous with news. You get news in a short, crisp and instant manner. Not just news but you also get to see people’s opinion about everything and well, it’s safe to say that tweets now make news. Google has also named Twitter among the apps that keep you up to date in these crucial times. Download it here.

5. United Nations

This is a more of an app that will give you comprehensive information from around the world on a lot of issues including Covid-19. It would also include updates about climate change, sustainability and other essential issues concerning the world. It includes a series of video and audio reports on the impact of the pandemic on daily lives in different parts of the world. Download it here.