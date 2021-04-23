Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. Union ministry has invited suggestions from the public for amendments to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Currently, the penalty for a first-time offender is a meagre Rs 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960.

2. Some Indian states have announced free of cost vaccination for people above the age of 18.

These states are: UP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, MP, Assam, Goa, Jharkhand and Sikkim.

3. 24 COVID-19 patients died in Nashik after an oxygen tanker leaked outside a hospital and oxygen supply was disrupted for 30 minutes.

As per reports, all the victims were on ventilators and in need of constant oxygen supply.

4. As India records over 3 lakh cases daily, several countries have banned flights from India.

Here's a list of those countries.

UAE, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, USA, UK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, Indonesia and France.

5. The 'Oxygen Express' train made its first run on 22nd April from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra to deliver oxygen to scarce states.

The first ‘Oxygen Express’ train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag.



Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens. pic.twitter.com/4t7ZKbjeIT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 22, 2021

6. The Bombay HC has asked Centre to see if people can be vaccinated at home, especially the elderly.

Criticising the Centre's reason for not providing door-to-door vaccination, it said:

There needs to be a solution. You can't leave old people like this. It's like choosing between the devil and the deep sea. You have ICU in an ambulance, you can definitely manage a refrigerator (for home vaccination).

7. Registration of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra has been suspended temporarily by the shrine board.

As per reports, registrations will open once the situation improves.

8. India on Friday reported a record-breaking 3,32,730 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,62,63,695.

9. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer will supply its coronavirus vaccine only through government channels in India.

10. Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder in the arrest of George Floyd.

11. IT major Wipro is aiming to achieve net zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement.

Wipro unveiled its pledge on Earth Day.

12. TikTok fame Chippada Bhargav, also called Funbucket Bhargav, has been arrested by the Andhra police for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam.

The matter came to light when the survivor was found to be 4 months pregnant.

Important ones, right?