Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. Mumbai stopped its vaccination drive for three days citing lack of adequate doses.

In a statement, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said:

Vaccination in Mumbai will be completely closed for three days from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to depletion of available vaccines.

2. With just a day to go for opening up the vaccination drive for those aged between 18 and 45, severals states have announced they won’t be able to start vaccination on 1st May.

The states are: Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

3. Kerala has decided to give free Covid-19 vaccination to migrant workers who are staying back in the state.

4. Reports suggest that 577 teachers died during duty in UP panchayat polls.

The elections were held in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29 and the votes will be counted on 2nd May.

5. A massive stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel.

The pilgrimage was opened after Israel succeeded in controlling COVID.

6. India reported the highest single-day surge with 3,86,452 cases, 3,498 deaths on Thursday, 29th April.

7. Covaxin has reduced the price of the vaccine to ₹400 per dose from ₹600 for states.

The cost for the vaccine for private hospitals will remain unchanged at ₹1,200 per shot.

8. Facebook Inc. temporarily blocked posts containing hashtags calling on PM Narendra Modi to resign, then reinstated them, saying that it was a mistake.

9. India has turned down an offer of help from the United Nations for an integrated chain supply for coronavirus-related material, saying that it has its own “robust system”.

10. A single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can reduce transmission of the virus within a household by half, according to a study by Public Health England.

11. Covishield has reduced the price of the vaccine to ₹300 per dose for states.

12. LG Anil Baijal is now ‘government’ in Delhi as Centre notifies law giving him more power.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 received President's assent last month after being cleared by the Parliament.

