It's impossible to keep track of everything that's happening around the world. We often tend to miss out on some important news and issues.

On that note, here's a weekly roundup of news that should have also made the headlines but didn't.

1. India records over 2 lakh Covid cases for two consecutive days.

India also recorded the highest number of deaths (1,185 deaths reported) in a single day. Now, India's Covid tally stands at 15.7 lakhs.

2. Woman stabbed 25 times by husband in Delhi market.

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in public over suspicion of her having an illicit affair. The shocking incident took place in public in Delhi's Budh Vihar. The accused has been arrested.

3. Over 1,000 test positive at Kumbh Mela in just 48 hours.

Hundreds of people have tested positive at the world's biggest religious festival at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. Despite, the rise in Covid numbers, the festival is still going on.

4. SC judges to function from home after 50% staff tests positive.

On monday, the SC decided that all judges will function from their homes and the benches will assemble through video links after 50% of the staff tested positive.

5. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for India by a government panel.

The vaccine has been recommended for emergency use authorisation in India.

6. The SC dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Quran verses.

The SC called the petition 'absolutely frivolous' and imposed a 50,000 fine on UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi, the petitioner.

7. No inflight meals for domestic flights below 2-hour duration, government orders airlines.

Keeping the sharp surge of Covid in mind, the government directed all airlines to only give meals in flights that have a duration of over 2 hours. As of now, there are no restrictions on inflight meals on international flights.

8. Japan is set to dump over 1 million tonnes of treated Fukushima water into sea.

This controversial move has triggered a furious reaction from China and fierce opposition from local fishing communities. China has called the decision "extremely irresponsible".

9. Maharashtra police busts factory stuffing mattresses with used face masks.

A case has been filed on the owner of the factory and a probe has been launched by the police.

10. Egypt seizes the Ever Given ship in Suez Canal, demands compensation.

Egypt seized the container ship that last month amid a dispute over how much compensation the country is owed following the weeklong shutdown of the waterway.

11. Doctors write to PM Modi complaining against VIP culture, says politicians call them home for treatment.

The letter also stated that there were no facilities for doctors working on the frontline when they tested positive. And, that “priority" is given to politicians and their party workers who have actually played a part in increasing the spread of the virus by holding rallies.

12. Garbage van ferries bodies of Covid patients to the crematorium in Chhattisgarh.

Four sanitation workers, clad in full PPE kits, were seen lifting and dumping the bodies of Covid patients in the back of the van for taking them to the cremation ground. When asked about the incident, the Chief Medical Health Officer said "arranging the vehicle is the responsibility of the Nagar Panchayat and the CMO".

13. People gather in large numbers to throw cow dung cakes at one another as part of Ugadi celebrations.

Thousands gathered in large numbers to celebrate Telugu New Year, Ugadi in Kurnool on Wednesday. People hurled cow dung cakes at each other and a procession of donkeys was also carried out.

14. India to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen amid a shortage.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been directed to explore possible sources for import as the second wave in India has led to shortages of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine doses in many states.

15. Indian-origin mathematician found dead in Hudson River.

The body of a 31-year-old Indian-origin mathematician working with cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence was found floating in the Hudson River in New York.

These issues and news need our attention too.