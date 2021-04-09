Here's a quick roundup of all the news you might have missed out during this week.

1. The government abolished the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), which heard appeals by filmmakers seeking certification for their films, by an ordinance.

The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation And Conditions Of Service) Ordinance, 2021, came into effect on 4th April.

2. Aqsa Shaikh is the first transgender doctor in all of India to lead the vaccination centre in Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard Hospital.

3. As many as 361 incidents of forest fires were recorded within five days of April in Uttarakhand. The fires damaged 567 hectares, including 380 hectares of reserve forest areas.

4. India recorded 1,31,968 COVID infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the total case count to over 1.3 crore.

5. 6 polling officials were suspended in Assam after the Election Commission found that 181 votes had been cast at a booth in Dima Hasao district that had only 90 registered voters.

6. A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was arrested for allegedly raping an undergraduate student on campus.

7. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan dismissed vaccine shortage concerns raised by several states as “fear mongering” and said that more than 4.3 crore shots were in stock or nearing delivery.

He also said that Maharashtra and Rajasthan were among the top three states to have received the largest number of vaccines.

8. After Delhi, district administrations in Noida and Ghaziabad also imposed night curfews till April 17.

9. A study found that climate change is shrinking marine life richness near the Equator.

10. A study revealed that the habitat of the threatened sangai deer, found only in Manipur’s Keibul Lamjao National Park, is likely to narrow down and become limited by 2050-2070 due to climate change.

