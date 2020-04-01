In an ideal scenario, my dad would have called me today, asking me to check the main door.



I'd have told him that I know he is kidding.



He would have scolded me for not being obedient.



I would have gone. And he would have said paagal ban gayi?



It's a ritual. Father does this every year.

This time he didn't, though. You know why? Because our lives have become a joke.

Seriously, at this point it would be very relieving to have someone jump from the bushes to tell us that we have been pranked.

I'd happily wave towards the camera I swear.

Because this can't be real.

From bushfires to plane crashes to now a pandemic - the last 3 months have turned our lives upside down, and one thinks how this could even be happening.

It feels like we are all in Final Destination and no one knows how things will end for them.

Will it be from sneezing? Will it be from coughing? Will it be from anxiety?



Will it be something completely new?



Who knows?

*Everyone going to sleep hoping 2020 was just a big April Fools day prank*



Covid-19 in the morning: pic.twitter.com/c4LM1eT45Z — Shinigami🧬 (@iiflores_) April 1, 2020

To confirm, we will not be pulling any April Fools' Day pranks ... 2020 has done enough — Penguin Teen (@PenguinTeen) March 30, 2020

Every time we give ourselves a pep talk, things turn even more serious.



Every time we sleep saying 'things will be better tomorrow', they become worse.

We thought Australian Fires were bad. We read, tweeted about them. And just when things had begun to go back to normal - fucking coronavirus started.

#AprilFoolsDay

With the way the world is right now, I think April fools day should be cancelled, I don't think there is any joke or prank that can scare me or lighten me up. 2020 has already done it all.

ME: Anyone tries to to pull a prank on me pic.twitter.com/qNV8YXIJtH — DIONYSIA SUSAN (@Dionysue) April 1, 2020

Hey lets all agree,

fuck april fools day for 2020

I don't have time for any more god damn surprises this year — 🌒case🌒 (@caseJackal) March 28, 2020

So now that coronavirus is in full swing, one tends to worry about what's coming next. Especially when one has a plenty of free time at their disposal.