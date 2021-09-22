Aquila, a restaurant in New Delhi, has been in news for an unfortunate event. As per a video doing rounds on the internet, a customer was denied entry by the restaurant staff for wearing a saree as it did not qualify as a "smart casual" attire. 

In the video, an employee can be witnessed saying the same.

The internet has reacted strongly to the video, and here are some of the reactions.

Seeing the matter escalate, the restaurant authorities released a statement stating that the guest tried to create a nuisance as she was asked to wait for a seat to be vacated.

They also accused the said guest of assaulting one of the managers, while adding:

To tackle the situation and request the guest to leave, one of our gate managers made a statement on sarees not being a part of our smart casual dress code, and our whole team apologises for the same.

This is a developing story and we will update it with new information if and when it arrives.