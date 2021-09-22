Aquila, a restaurant in New Delhi, has been in news for an unfortunate event. As per a video doing rounds on the internet, a customer was denied entry by the restaurant staff for wearing a saree as it did not qualify as a "smart casual" attire.

In the video, an employee can be witnessed saying the same.

Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit.What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @CPDelhi @NCWIndia

Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree @PMishra_Journo #lovesaree pic.twitter.com/c9nsXNJOAO — anita choudhary (@anitachoudhary) September 20, 2021

The internet has reacted strongly to the video, and here are some of the reactions.

Saree is a traditional n very dignified attire for women. Even in our Missions abroad, saree is preferred by Indian ladies on important occasions n even appreciated by foreigners. How can saree be disallowed in a Delhi restaurant?@HMOIndia

@nsitharaman @SmritiIrani@M_Lekhi https://t.co/NsAtvj64hb — SuryaVeer 🇮🇳 (@Veer09Rudra) September 22, 2021

Irrespective of the restaurant’s right of admission, they can’t deny #saree wearing woman to enter in a restaurant/ Pub..

cancel their bar license @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia Ji, Is your new excise policy responsible ? show respect to women. 🙏@LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi https://t.co/u4klhuIkmL — #pVt (@Parth_V_Thakkar) September 22, 2021

Shame on #aquilarestaurant You are an Indian and you are denying entry to people in Indian attire?

You are hurting our heritage!

If you are so westernised stop your functionality in India and move west!@smritiirani @poonam_mahajan you must take a stand in this https://t.co/8sfeARMXps — thegirlintheparalleluniverse🌼 🇮🇳 (@AwakenYuvti) September 22, 2021

This is the lady who was denied entry at Aquila Restaurant, New Delhi for being dressed in a saree as according to the deracinated colonial slave hostess, saree is not ‘smart casual’! Most bizarre thing I heard! https://t.co/Kp9AjmiJb2 — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) September 22, 2021

Seeing the matter escalate, the restaurant authorities released a statement stating that the guest tried to create a nuisance as she was asked to wait for a seat to be vacated.

They also accused the said guest of assaulting one of the managers, while adding:

To tackle the situation and request the guest to leave, one of our gate managers made a statement on sarees not being a part of our smart casual dress code, and our whole team apologises for the same.

This is a developing story and we will update it with new information if and when it arrives.